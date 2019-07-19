App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2019 09:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol | No tweak in FPI surcharge

Kshitij Anand, Markets Editor of Moneycontrol wraps the week's market action and shares cues to watch out for in the next week.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The market rally fizzled out towards the close of the week as selling pressure rose after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman dashed hopes of tweak in FPI surcharge.

Early Q1 earnings have been a mixed bag, not very exciting though. Eyes on F&O expiry next week. Big earnings will continue to keep the street glued.

Kshitij Anand, Markets Editor of Moneycontrol wraps the week's market action and shares cues to watch out for in the next week.
First Published on Jul 19, 2019 09:38 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Markets@moneycontrol #video

