Markets@Moneycontrol | No tweak in FPI surcharge

The market rally fizzled out towards the close of the week as selling pressure rose after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman dashed hopes of tweak in FPI surcharge.

Early Q1 earnings have been a mixed bag, not very exciting though. Eyes on F&O expiry next week. Big earnings will continue to keep the street glued.

Kshitij Anand, Markets Editor of Moneycontrol wraps the week's market action and shares cues to watch out for in the next week.