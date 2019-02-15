Present
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 07:55 PM IST

Managing Money With Moneycontrol | Why & how you should get health insurance

Abhishek Bondia, Co-founder & principal officer of SecureNow, shares his expertise on how investors should go about getting the perfect health insurance.

There are many compelling reasons for everyone to consider getting health insurance. Having health insurance is essential for a financially peaceful life; so that one doesn’t have to break their investments for any kind of medical emergencies.

First Published on Feb 15, 2019 07:54 pm

#insurance #Managing Money with Money Control #personal finance #video

