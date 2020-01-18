Managing Money with Moneycontrol | Real Estate Outlook for 2020 - Part II

Sakshi Batra continues the discussion with Sudhir Pai, CEO of MagicBricks on Real Estate Outlook for 2020
Property remains on the investors and homebuyers radar all times. So will 2020 prove to be good for the sluggish real estate sector? Can one start making money by investing in real estate?
Monecontrol's Sakshi Batra continues the discussion with Sudhir Pai, CEO of MagicBricks on Real Estate Outlook for 2020 and whether one can start making money by investing in real estate.Watch the video for their full interaction.
First Published on Jan 18, 2020 12:44 pm