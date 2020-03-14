Managing Money with Moneycontrol | How active women are in money management for achieving financial Goals?

Women are good with money but they often lacks ways to be organised and focused about their personal finances. Financial planners cite a curious paradox when it comes to women and money management. Women are becoming financially independent as they are taking up the responsibility of financial planning.

Most young women unfortunately don't take active part in money management. There is no age bound and basic rules of personal finance is same for all age group. They should understand the importance of saving or investing in right asset classes.

In this episode of Managing Money with Moneycontrol, Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Tarun Birani, Founder, TBNG Capital, to talk about how women need to get smart with their money and have complete control over their finances.