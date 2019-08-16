App
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 10:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Managing Money With Moneycontrol  │ Financial Freedom

Tarun Birani, Founder and CEO of TBNG Capital joins in to explain how millennials should plan their investments to be financially free by the age of 40.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

We all celebrated India's 73rd Independence Day this week, remembering those who fought and sacrificed their lives for the freedom of India but what about your own financial freedom? Have you begun thinking about it? Are you working on it? Don't know where to begin?

Tarun Birani, Founder and CEO of TBNG Capital joins in to explain how millennials should plan their investments to be financially free by the age of 40.
