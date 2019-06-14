Managing Money With Moneycontrol | Debt Funds part II

Moneycontrol’s Personal Finance Editor, Kayezad E. Adajania shares an insight into the current situation of the debt funds
In our personal finance segment, we continue our discussion on debt funds. Just last week, DHFL delayed its payments and many debt funds’ Net Asset Value went down.
Experts believe that the pain in the debt market is still there. At the same time there was also good news, Reserve Bank of India reduced interest rates last week which is good for debt funds.Moneycontrol’s Personal Finance Editor, Kayezad Adajania shares an insight into the current situation of the debt fundsSubscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 14, 2019 11:21 pm