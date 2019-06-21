Managing Money With Moneycontrol | Debt Funds & Defaults

The NAVs of many debt funds were hit in these past 6-8 months
Debt mutual funds have been in the news due to defaults and delays in payments by corporate firms.
As a result, the NAVs of many debt funds were hit in these past 6-8 months. In such a scenario, investors with their money parked in debt funds are concerned about the risks and unsure of what could happen in case their fund is caught in a default.Moneycontrol's Personal Finance Editor, Kayezad E. Adajania joins to share an insight.
First Published on Jun 21, 2019 09:51 pm