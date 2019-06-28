App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2019 10:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Managing Money With Moneycontrol │ Budget Expectations

The countdown to the Union Budget 2019 has begun and there is a long wishlist from all sectors of the economy including taxation.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Moneycontrol's Personal Finance Editor, Kayezad Adajania is in conversation with Parizad Sirwalla, Partner, KPMG to find out what are the expectations this time around.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 28, 2019 10:35 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #India #personal finance #video

