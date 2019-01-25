App
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 10:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Macro@Moneycontrol | What to expect from the upcoming Interim Budget?

Neeru Ahuja, Partner, Deloitte joins in to discuss all that and more.

February 1 is fast approaching and all eyes are on the upcoming budget.

Since it is the year of the Lok Sabha polls the government will present an Interim Budget.

Will it have sops to appease the middle class and farmers? What could be the big announcements and whether there are indications of a divergence from normal convention of a vote on account this time?

Neeru Ahuja, Partner, Deloitte joins in to discuss all that and more.
tags #Budget 2019 #Income Tax #India #Macro@Moneycontrol

