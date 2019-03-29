Macro@Moneycontrol | RBI Monetary Policy

Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol discusses the expectations from the policy and whether the RBI will go for another rate cut this time.
As inflation remains benign and growth has been wobbly a rate cut is expected from the Monetary Policy Committee.Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol discusses the expectations from the policy and whether the RBI will go for another rate cut this time.
First Published on Mar 29, 2019 09:39 pm