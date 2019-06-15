Macro@Moneycontrol │ Monsoons & Economy

Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol joins in to discuss all that and more.
With southwest monsoon hitting Kerala seven days after the usual onset date, 82% of the country’s geographical area has seen deficient/no rainfall so far.
What could be the impact of delayed monsoons on agriculture, inflation and the economy and whether spacial distribution of monsoons rains will be even this time.
Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol joins in to discuss the correlation between monsoon and the economy.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 15, 2019 12:10 am