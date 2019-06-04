App
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 03:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LuLu Group chairman gets UAE's gold residence card

He has lived in UAE for almost 45 years and has spread his retail and hospitality empire around the world

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
United Arab Emirates gave Indian business tycoon Yusuff Ali MA the gold residence card. He is the chairman of  LuLu Group International and is known in the retail and hospitality sector.

"I am totally humbled and feeling extremely proud of this very important day in my life. A true high point in my life," Yusuff Ali told ANI.

He is among the 6,800 investors who will get permanent residency in UAE.
First Published on Jun 4, 2019 03:19 pm

tags #Investors #lulu #permanent residence #tycoon #UAE

