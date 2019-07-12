Lord’s: All you need to know about the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup final venue

As England and New Zealand prepare to face-off at the iconic Lord's stadium on July 14 in the final of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, here are some lesser known facts about Lord's.

The original Lord's ground was founded by Thomas Lord in 1787 and is 1.5 km away from the current venue. Back then before the purchase of the first lawn mover in 1864, sheep were used at the ground to keep the grass in check.

Watch the video for more interesting trivia about the 'Home of Cricket' along with its rich traditions, records and World Cup history.