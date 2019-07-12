App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2019 09:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lord’s: All you need to know about the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup final venue

As cricket fans from all over the world converge at the Iconic Lord's to watch the World Cup final, here's some trivia about the 'Home of Cricket' we bet you didn't know.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
As England and New Zealand prepare to face-off at the iconic Lord's stadium on July 14 in the final of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, here are some lesser known facts about Lord's.

The original Lord's ground was founded by Thomas Lord in 1787 and is 1.5 km away from the current venue. Back then before the purchase of the first lawn mover in 1864, sheep were used at the ground to keep the grass in check.

Watch the video for more interesting trivia about the 'Home of Cricket' along with its rich traditions, records and World Cup history.

First Published on Jul 12, 2019 09:44 pm

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 #video

