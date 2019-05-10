Lok Sabha polls 2019: All you need to know about Phase 6

The penultimate phase to select the 17th Lok Sabha will be held on May 12. 59 constituencies across 6 states and one union territory will go to polls in this phase.

The key constituencies in the sixth phase are Bhopal where Sadhvi Pragya takes on Digvijaya Singh and East Delhi where a triangular battle between Atishi Marlena, Gautam Gambhir and Arvinder Singh Lovely is set to take place.

Moneycontrol's Nayanika Chakraborty explains all you need to know about this phase of the voting exercise.