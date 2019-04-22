Lok Sabha Polls 2019: All you need to know about Phase 3

The election to select the 17th Lok Sabha of the country kicked off on April 11. Voting will be held in seven phases out of which two phases have already concluded

Phase 3 will be held on April 23 in 116 constituencies across 15 states and union territories. Voting will take place in Gandhinagar where Amit Shah is contesting and also in Wayanad where Rahul Gandhi will be contesting from.

Moneycontrol's Nachiket Deuskar explains all you need to know about Phase 3 and lists the key battles.