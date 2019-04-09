Lok Sabha Polls 2019: All you need to know about Phase 1

Moneycontrol's Nachiket Deuskar explains in detail everything you should know about the first phase of the voting exercise.
The country is set to cast their ballot to select the 17th Lok Sabha. The polling will be held in 7 phases across the country.
The first phase kicks off on April 11 and voters from 91 Lok Sabha constituencies of 20 states will select their representative.
First Published on Apr 9, 2019 06:21 pm