'Kitna deti hai?': Anand Mahindra's epic reply to Twitter user's question about electric hypercar Battista

Anand Mahindra recently debuted his company in the electric vehicles race, after he unveiled the all-electric hypercar, the Pininfarina Battista. The car is the first all-electric car from the Italian manufacturer’s stable after being taken over by Mahindra and Mahindra.In an official unveiling tweet, Anand Mahindra had voiced his opinion about the luxurious Battista when he said, “For those of you who asked for a better view of the car. This white #Battista is on display at the @PininfarinaSpA site. The blue was my favourite but I now think the white is even more stunning.. Watch when you have a leisurely couple of minutes... Don’t fast forward. Savour it!” The tweet naturally gathered traction and was soon being talked about.
For those of you who asked for a better view of the car. This white #Battista is on display at the @PininfarinaSpA site. The blue was my favourite but I now think the white is even more stunning.. Watch when you have a leisurely couple of minutes... Don’t fast forward. Savour it! pic.twitter.com/1iH5yt8oTk
— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 6, 2019
One of the followers was a person with a Twitter username 'Highly Placed Source' who replied to Mahindra’s tweet in the most Indian manner. He asked the Indian entrepreneur, “Sir, kitna deti hai?” While this is a common question which Indians ask before purchasing any vehicle, it looked a little out of place considering it was asked for a $2 million all-electric hypercar.
Sir, kitna deti hai?
— Highly Placed Source (@vox_assamanipur) March 6, 2019
Anand Mahindra, however, took it in his stride with the wittiest of replies when he said, “Sirji, electric hai..Shock deti hai!” His reply caught many unawares and resulted in a hilarious twitter thread.
The Pininfarina Battista is equipped with four motors, one for each wheel. The motors draw their power from a Rimac-sourced 120kWh battery. This gives the car a 0-100kmph time of 2 seconds, with a top speed of 350kmph. The car can also travel for up to 450km on a single charge. Company tests estimate a power output of 1900PS, with 2300Nm of continuous torque.
Sirji, electric hai..Shock deti hai!
https://t.co/nhbrwHAARQ
— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 6, 2019