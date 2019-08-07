Key takeaways from RBI Monetary Policy meet

The move by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) -- the rate setting body – comes in the backdrop of an economic slowdown, low inflation, trade wars and geopolitical tensions
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut the repo rate by 35 basis points (100 bps=1 percentage point) to 5.4 percent on August 7 -- the lowest in the last nine years. This is the fourth cut in a row since Shaktikanta Das took over as the governor in December 2018. The move by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) - the rate setting body – comes in the backdrop of an economic slowdown, low inflation, trade wars and geopolitical tensions.Here are the key takeaways:
Policy rates
- RBI cuts repo rate by 35 bps to 5.40 percent
- Reverse repo rate adjusts to 5.15 percent
- Marginal standing facility (MSF) and bank rate adjusted to 5.65 percent
- Four MPC members voted for 35 bps cut and two voted for a 25 bps cut
- Policy stance maintained at accommodative, which means future rate increase is off the table
- Says reducing the policy rate by 50 bps would be 'excessive in the current circumstances'
- FY20 GDP forecast cut to 6.9 percent from 7 percent
- Sees risks to FY20 GDP growth somewhat tilted on the downside
- H1 FY20 GDP growth seen at 5.8-6.6 percent; H2 seen at 7.3-7.5 percent
- Says base effects will turn favourable for GDP in October-March
- Cites global slowdown and trade tensions as downside risks to the economy
- See considerable slowdown in global economic activity since the last MPC meeting in June
- Warns that construction, the country's largest jobs provider, activity has weakened in India
- Says downward revision in GDP was warranted by various high-frequency details
- April-June 2020 consumer inflation (CPI) projected at 3.6 percent
- July-September CPI inflation projected at 3.1 percent
- October-March CPI inflation projected at 3.5-3.7 percent
- RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says addressing growth key priority while sticking to CPI inflation mandate
-Despite adverse weather conditions, RBI allays fears of a rise in food inflation and lower Kharif output, saying: “crop sowing is lower only by 6.6 percent”NBFCs get a booster shot
- Takes measures to enhance flow of credit to NBFCs
- Banks' exposure to each NBFC raised to 20 percent of bank Tier-I capital from 15 percent
- Risk weight for consumer credit reduced to 100 percent from 125 percentChanges in priority sector lending norms
- Lending to NBFCs for agriculture loan borrowers up to Rs 10 lakh classified as priority sector lending
- Lending to MSMEs for agri loan borrowers up to Rs 20 lakh classified as PSL
- Lending to housing for agri loan borrowers up to Rs 20 lakh classified as PSLMeasures to boost payment systems
- RBI will set up central payment fraud registry for tracking payment system frauds
- National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) services to be active 24x7 from December from the current timings of 8.00 am to 7.00 pm on all working days (including 1st, 3rd and 5th Saturdays in a month)
- Expands biller categories for Bharat Bill Payment System. BPPS is an interoperable platform for repetitive bill payments and currently covers five segments: direct-to-home (DTH), electricity, gas, telecom and water bills
- To permit all categories of billers, except prepaid recharges, who provide for recurring bill payments to participate in BBPS on a voluntary basis
- Apart from digitisation of cash-based bill payments, these segments would also benefit from the standardised bill payment experience for customers, centralised customer grievance redressal mechanism and prescribed customer convenience fee
- Further instructions will be issued by September-endOn NPA/growth issue
- Says banks are emerging out of the non-performing asset (NPA) issues and deposit growth has been slowRelief for borrowers?
- Expects higher transmission of reduction in interest rates to borrowers
- In talks with banks to pass on previous policy rate cuts to borrowersSubscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.