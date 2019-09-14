App
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2019 10:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Insight18 | Stopping single-use plastic

Watch this video to understand what single-use plastics are and how they affect our environment.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Indians to stop using single-use plastics.

Although there won't be a ban on single-use plastics, PM Modi asked all civilians to give it up by October 2, 2019, the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Watch this video to understand what single-use plastics are and how they affect our environment.

First Published on Sep 14, 2019 10:41 am

tags #environment #Narendra Modi #video

