Insight18 | Stopping single-use plastic

In his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Indians to stop using single-use plastics.
Although there won't be a ban on single-use plastics, PM Modi asked all civilians to give it up by October 2, 2019, the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.Watch this video to understand what single-use plastics are and how they affect our environment.
First Published on Sep 14, 2019 10:41 am