App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Nov 16, 2019 12:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Insight18 | Meet SA Bobde, the man who will succeed Ranjan Gogoi as next the CJI

President Ram Nath Kovind approved the appointment of SA Bobde as the 47th Chief Justice of India on October 29.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will succeed outgoing Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. The latter, who headed the Supreme Court of India, will demit office on November 17. Justice Bobde will be administered oath the following day.

On October 29, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his consent to appoint SA Bobde as the 47th CJI. He is currently the senior-most judge in the Supreme Court.

Bobde's name was recommended for the position by CJI Gogoi, as per ongoing convention.

Close
Watch the video to find out more about the life and career of Justice SA Bobde.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 16, 2019 12:15 pm

tags #CJI Ranjan Gogoi #India #Justice S A Bobde #Supreme Court of India #video

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.