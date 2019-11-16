Insight18 | Meet SA Bobde, the man who will succeed Ranjan Gogoi as next the CJI

President Ram Nath Kovind approved the appointment of SA Bobde as the 47th Chief Justice of India on October 29.
Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will succeed outgoing Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. The latter, who headed the Supreme Court of India, will demit office on November 17. Justice Bobde will be administered oath the following day.
On October 29, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his consent to appoint SA Bobde as the 47th CJI. He is currently the senior-most judge in the Supreme Court.
Bobde's name was recommended for the position by CJI Gogoi, as per ongoing convention.
First Published on Nov 16, 2019 12:15 pm