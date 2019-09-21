Insight18: India's e-cigarette ban

Sitharaman cited US data which said that there was a 77.8 percent increase in use of e-cigarettes in school students.
On September 17, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a blanket ban on e-cigarettes.
Sitharaman cited US data which said that there was a 77.8 percent increase in use of e-cigarettes in school students.Watch this video to find out what e-cigarettes are and also why India decided to ban them.
