Insight18 | India-Bangladesh bilateral talks

The leaders are expected to hold bilateral talks and sign nearly 12 agreements.
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is in India for a four-day tour. This is the first visit by Hasina after Narendra Modi and she herself got re-elected to their respective offices.
Watch the video to know about the history of relations between India and Bangladesh.
First Published on Oct 5, 2019 07:50 am