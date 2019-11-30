Insight18 | All you need to know about the Anti-Defection Law

A Member of Parliament (MLA) is said to have defected from a political party when he/she voluntarily gives up membership or votes contrary to the directions of the party.

Voting against the directions of the party is often called defying the party whip.

An elected MP or MLA can defect for various reasons like the promise of a higher office by a rival party or similar considerations.

During the recent Maharashtra government formation drama, there was a lot of talk about defection and anti-defection.