Insight 18 | Rafale Jets: The game changer for Indian Air Force

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh officially received the first Rafale combat jet out of 36 on October 8.
India had placed an order for 36 Rafale jets in September 2016 and are expected to get possession of all the jets by September 2022.Watch the video to find out how the Rafale jet will bolster India's aerial capabilities.
First Published on Oct 11, 2019 07:51 am