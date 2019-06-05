India's journey through the last 11 editions of the Cricket World Cup

India has participated in all the 11 editions of the Cricket World Cup tournament and has also lifted the trophy twice.

From not winning a single match in 1979 to being crowned the Champion in 1983, the Men in Blue have seen many ups and downs in the tournament.

As the Indian team prepares to launch its 2019 World Cup campaign against South Africa, we take a look at how they have fared over the years in the marquee tournament of ODI cricket.