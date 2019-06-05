App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2019 10:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India's journey through the last 11 editions of the Cricket World Cup

As the Indian team prepares to launch its 2019 World Cup campaign against South Africa, we take a look at how they have fared over the years in the marquee tournament of ODI cricket.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

India has participated in all the 11 editions of the Cricket World Cup tournament and has also lifted the trophy twice.

From not winning a single match in 1979 to being crowned the Champion in 1983, the Men in Blue have seen many ups and downs in the tournament.

As the Indian team prepares to launch its 2019 World Cup campaign against South Africa, we take a look at how they have fared over the years in the marquee tournament of ODI cricket.
First Published on Jun 5, 2019 10:21 am

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 #video

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.