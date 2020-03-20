App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2020 07:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas for Profit | Why the sharp correction in ICICI bank’s stock is an exaggeration?

Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma talks about how ICICI bank is trading at attractive valuations after recent fall amid COVID-19 outbreak.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

While scare of COVID-19 will certainly add to the ongoing slump in credit growth, the current correction in ICICI bank’s stock price is an exaggeration presenting an opportunity to astute investors.

It has been a tough stock to navigate for investors. But now ICICI Bank has emerged from lost decade with a much cleaner and stronger balance sheet. An investor buying ICICI bank’s stock at current price is getting its valuable subsidiaries for free.

In this episode of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma talks about how ICICI bank is trading at attractive valuations after recent fall.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Mar 20, 2020 07:34 pm

tags #Bank Nifty #bank sector #coronavirus outbreak #HDFC Bank #ICICI Bank #video

