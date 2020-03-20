Ideas for Profit | Why the sharp correction in ICICI bank’s stock is an exaggeration?

While scare of COVID-19 will certainly add to the ongoing slump in credit growth, the current correction in ICICI bank’s stock price is an exaggeration presenting an opportunity to astute investors.

It has been a tough stock to navigate for investors. But now ICICI Bank has emerged from lost decade with a much cleaner and stronger balance sheet. An investor buying ICICI bank’s stock at current price is getting its valuable subsidiaries for free.

In this episode of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma talks about how ICICI bank is trading at attractive valuations after recent fall.