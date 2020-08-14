Ideas for Profit | Why Ashok Leyland merits investor attention despite a weak Q1 FY21?

The Hinduja Group flagship firm on August 12 reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 388.82 crore for the first quarter ended June 30 owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The commercial vehicle maker had posted a net profit of Rs 274.96 crore for the April-June 2019 quarter.

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, find out why Ashok Leyland merits attention despite its weak earnings in Q1.

Watch the video for more.