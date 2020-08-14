172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|eye-on-india|videos|ideas-for-profit-why-ashok-leyland-merits-investor-attention-despite-a-weak-q1-fy21-5703191.html?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalcon!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Last Updated : Aug 14, 2020 02:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas for Profit | Why Ashok Leyland merits investor attention despite a weak Q1 FY21?

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, find out why Ashok Leyland merits attention despite its weak earnings in Q1

The Hinduja Group flagship firm on August 12 reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 388.82 crore for the first quarter ended June 30 owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The commercial vehicle maker had posted a net profit of Rs 274.96 crore for the April-June 2019 quarter.

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, find out why Ashok Leyland merits attention despite its weak earnings in Q1.

Watch the video for more.
First Published on Aug 14, 2020 02:37 pm

tags #Ashok Leyland #Business #earnings #Ideas For Profit #stocks #video

