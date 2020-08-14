Ideas for Profit | Why Ashok Leyland merits investor attention despite a weak Q1 FY21?

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, find out why Ashok Leyland merits attention despite its weak earnings in Q1
The Hinduja Group flagship firm on August 12 reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 388.82 crore for the first quarter ended June 30 owing to the coronavirus pandemic.
The commercial vehicle maker had posted a net profit of Rs 274.96 crore for the April-June 2019 quarter.
First Published on Aug 14, 2020 02:37 pm