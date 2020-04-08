App
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2020 04:56 PM IST

Ideas For Profit | These long-term portfolio stocks may be worth accumulating

In today's edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra talks about how well the auto component segment is placed to weather the current storm.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian auto sector had been stuggling for a while due to multiple macroeconomic challenges and now COVID-19 has brought the industry to a grinding halt. But is it the same with the auto component sector?

In today's edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra talks about how soon the auto component segment, in particular, could come out of trouble compared to other segments.

Watch the video to know more.

First Published on Apr 8, 2020 04:56 pm

