MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join on December 22 to learn ‘Why comprehensive insurance protection is an essential purchase’

eye-on-india

Ideas For Profit | Kilpest India posts robust Q2 FY21 numbers; what should investors do with stock?

Government orders and lifting of export restrictions benefitted Q2 earnings of Kilpest India. While the near term outlook is positive, our concern lies in the longer-term growth outlook. Majority of current revenue growth is from the Covid-19 test kit orders which would fade eventually. In this edition of Ideas for Profit, we explore if there is an opportunity for investors.

LATEST VIDEOS

Watch More →

A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

Ideas for Profit

Watch More →

A breakdown of news from business, economy and policy

Watch and Follow our leading shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.