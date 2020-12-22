eye-on-india Ideas For Profit | Kilpest India posts robust Q2 FY21 numbers; what should investors do with stock? Government orders and lifting of export restrictions benefitted Q2 earnings of Kilpest India. While the near term outlook is positive, our concern lies in the longer-term growth outlook. Majority of current revenue growth is from the Covid-19 test kit orders which would fade eventually. In this edition of Ideas for Profit, we explore if there is an opportunity for investors.