Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 03:10 PM IST
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 03:10 PM IST

Ideas For Profit | Coronavirus impact on the hotel sector

Sakshi Batra analyses the coronavirus impact on the hotel sector

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The coronavirus outbreak is leaving behind deep scars with its all-pervasive impact on the economic growth, cutting across the majority of sectors in varied degrees.

While some sectors are in the forefront of the storm, the valuation has corrected as well, opening up a window of investment opportunity.

Sakshi Batra analyses the impact on the hotel sector, how would it reflect on the sector's earnings and, also, if there are any hotel stocks which look attractive after the market correction and seem better-placed for recovery.

First Published on Mar 18, 2020 03:10 pm

tags #coronavirus #hotels #Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) #Lemontree Hotels #video

