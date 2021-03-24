English
One year of COVID-19 lockdown in India: A year like no other

On March 24, 2020 PM Narendra Modi announced an unprecedented lockdown across India. This was India’s attempt to curb the Coronavirus as people stayed home. As India finishes one year in the new normal we look at the key moments in India’s battle against COVID-19.

