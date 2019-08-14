How does Reliance Industries' JioFiber high-speed broadband plan fare against Airtel and Tata?

Reliance Industries recently announced a nationwide rollout of its new broadband service – JioFiber. The company's Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani revealed some details about the capabilities of JioFiber at Reliance Industries' 42nd Annual General Meeting in Mumbai on August 12.

Ambani confirmed that Reliance's high-speed broadband service would be commercially available from September 5. While JioFiber promises to set new standards in broadband speeds in India, it will have to go up against several big names in the broadband services industry.

Reliance JioFiber will feature plans starting from Rs 700 per month for a minimum speed of 100Mbps. The plans will go all the way up to 1Gbps or 1000Mbps. Ambani also claimed JioFiber plans will be priced at 1/10th the global rate.

In terms of competition, neither Tata nor Airtel comes close to the 1000Mbps broadband speed that JioFiber offers. So, how does JioFiber's basic plan stack up against the competition?

1. Tata's Tele Broadband plan for 100Mbps and 300GB data is priced at Rs 1,299.

2. Airtel's Entertainment plan offers 100Mbps and 300GB data for Rs 1,099. Airtel's 300Mbps plan with a 600GB data cap can be purchased for Rs 1,599.

3. Other Internet service providers like YOU Broadband, Nextra, and MTNL Fibre Thrill don't come close to matching Jio's price-to-operation model or its high-speed data plans.

Annual subscribers for JioFiber will be entitled to more benefits. Ambani said, "The experience of JioFiber and Jio Set Top Box really comes to life when combined with an LED TV. So, JioFiber customers who opt for our annual plans which we call Jio Forever plans will get an HD or 4K LED TV and a 4K set-top box free."