Here's how much top CEOs get paid in comparison to their employees

Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava said that companies should stop paying ‘obscene’ salaries to their CEOs.

He said an MD should be paid a maximum of 15-20 times the salary of an ordinary worker who has spent the same number of years in the company

A cursory glance through the 50 Nifty companies showed that CEOs and MDs were paid anywhere between 4.2 times to 1052 times the median salary in FY 2018-19.