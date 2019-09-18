Here's how much top CEOs get paid in comparison to their employees

A cursory glance through the 50 Nifty companies showed that CEOs and MDs were paid anywhere between 4.2 times to 1052 times the median salary in FY 2018-19
Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava said that companies should stop paying ‘obscene’ salaries to their CEOs.
He said an MD should be paid a maximum of 15-20 times the salary of an ordinary worker who has spent the same number of years in the company
A cursory glance through the 50 Nifty companies showed that CEOs and MDs were paid anywhere between 4.2 times to 1052 times the median salary in FY 2018-19.
Watch the video to find which CEO or MD earned the most compared to an average worker.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 18, 2019 10:52 am