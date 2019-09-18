App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2019 10:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here's how much top CEOs get paid in comparison to their employees

A cursory glance through the 50 Nifty companies showed that CEOs and MDs were paid anywhere between 4.2 times to 1052 times the median salary in FY 2018-19

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava said that companies should stop paying ‘obscene’ salaries to their CEOs.

He said an MD should be paid a maximum of 15-20 times the salary of an ordinary worker who has spent the same number of years in the company

A cursory glance through the 50 Nifty companies showed that CEOs and MDs were paid anywhere between 4.2 times to 1052 times the median salary in FY 2018-19.

Watch the video to find which CEO or MD earned the most compared to an average worker.

First Published on Sep 18, 2019 10:52 am

tags #Business #India #markets #video

