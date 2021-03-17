English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel

eye-on-india

Here’s how a post on real money gaming landed GOQii & FAU-G fame Vishal Gondal in a legal soup

Goqii and FAU-G fame Vishal Gondal had never expected that writing an article on a digital media platform on the ills of online Rummy will shower him with legal notices from across the country. What's bizarre is the nature of these notices. Not just the pattern of most of them are similar, the allegations are outlandish. One person has alleged that he lost potential investors following Gondal's article and Tweets, while another one has claimed that he is being called anti-religious following the same. In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Gondal talks about the nature of these notices, his views on online Rummy at a time when he himself is running an online gaming startup and how he plans to tackle the situation.

LATEST VIDEOS

Watch More →

A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

Watch and Follow our leading shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.