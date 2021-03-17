eye-on-india Here’s how a post on real money gaming landed GOQii & FAU-G fame Vishal Gondal in a legal soup Goqii and FAU-G fame Vishal Gondal had never expected that writing an article on a digital media platform on the ills of online Rummy will shower him with legal notices from across the country. What's bizarre is the nature of these notices. Not just the pattern of most of them are similar, the allegations are outlandish. One person has alleged that he lost potential investors following Gondal's article and Tweets, while another one has claimed that he is being called anti-religious following the same. In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Gondal talks about the nature of these notices, his views on online Rummy at a time when he himself is running an online gaming startup and how he plans to tackle the situation.