Here are 6 facts about plastic that you did not know

India has been trying to limit the usage of single-use plastic after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal during his Independence Day speech.
India has been trying to limit the usage of single-use plastic after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal during his Independence Day speech.

"Can we free India from single-use plastic? The time for implementing such an idea has come. May teams be mobilised to work in this direction. Let a significant step be made on October 2," said Modi during his speech.Watch the video to find out why you should avoid single-use plastic.
First Published on Oct 2, 2019 09:51 am