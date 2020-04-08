App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2020 01:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hello! This is.. | NASSCOM President Debjani Ghosh on remote collaboration & innovation during COVID-19

In this video, NASSCOM President Debjani Ghosh talks to Network18's Mridu Bhandari about innovating and collaborating in the times of a global pandemic, the looming recession, fears of large scale lay-offs, and more.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India's IT sector has always been globally renowned for its innovation and agility and as the country grapples with a nationwide lockdown, the sector is thinking out of the box to collaborate remotely, drive innovation and aid India's war on COVID-19.

In this exclusive conversation, NASSCOM President Debjani Ghosh talks to Network18's Mridu Bhandari about innovating and collaborating in the times of a global pandemic, the looming recession, and fears of large scale lay-offs, the NASSCOM taskforce on COVID-19 and more.

First Published on Apr 8, 2020 01:35 pm

