you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 06:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hello! This is.. | Innov8 Coworking founder Ritesh Malik on COVID-19 impact

Network18's Mridu Bhandari asks Ritesh Malik, Founder & CEO, Innov8 Coworking all these questions and more in this engaging conversation.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Co-working spaces across the world have thrived on the idea of collaboration and the emergence of the gig economy.

But how are co-working spaces dealing with the drop in business post-coronavirus outbreak?

Going forward, how prohibitive will social distancing be for their business models?

Track this blog for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak

Network18's Mridu Bhandari asks Ritesh Malik, Founder & CEO, Innov8 Coworking, all these questions and more in this engaging conversation.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 06:42 pm

tags #Co-working spaces #COVID-19 impact #Moneycontrol Videos #Moneycontrol Webcas #Ritesh Malik #social distancing

