Hello, This is... | Does COVID-19 prepare India for a potential bio-war?

PR Shankar (Retd), Former DG-Arty and Praveen Swami, Group Consulting Editor, Network18, share their views.
As the coronavirus-triggered panic refuses to subside, what disaster management lessons can India take from this?
Does this pandemic also help test India's preparedness to deal with a possible planned bioterror attack in the future?Better inter-ministerial integration and quicker capacity building could surely be worked upon, feel Lt Gen PR Shankar (Retd), Former DG-Arty and Praveen Swami, Group Consulting Editor, Network18, in this webcast hosted by Kartik Malhotra.
First Published on Apr 10, 2020 08:06 pm