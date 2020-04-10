Hello, This is... | Does COVID-19 prepare India for a potential bio-war?

As the coronavirus-triggered panic refuses to subside, what disaster management lessons can India take from this?

Does this pandemic also help test India's preparedness to deal with a possible planned bioterror attack in the future?

Better inter-ministerial integration and quicker capacity building could surely be worked upon, feel Lt Gen PR Shankar (Retd), Former DG-Arty and Praveen Swami, Group Consulting Editor, Network18, in this webcast hosted by Kartik Malhotra.