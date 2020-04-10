App
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2020 08:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hello, This is... | Does COVID-19 prepare India for a potential bio-war?

PR Shankar (Retd), Former DG-Arty and Praveen Swami, Group Consulting Editor, Network18, share their views.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As the coronavirus-triggered panic refuses to subside, what disaster management lessons can India take from this?

Does this pandemic also help test India's preparedness to deal with a possible planned bioterror attack in the future?

Better inter-ministerial integration and quicker capacity building could surely be worked upon, feel Lt Gen PR Shankar (Retd), Former DG-Arty and Praveen Swami, Group Consulting Editor, Network18, in this webcast hosted by Kartik Malhotra.

First Published on Apr 10, 2020 08:06 pm

tags #Bio-War #coronavirus #Hello! this is.. #India #video #Webcast

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved.