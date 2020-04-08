Hello, This is...| Atul Chauhan on education in the time of coronavirus

Kartik Malhotra talks to Amity University's Atul Chauhan about distance learning in the time of coronavirus
Collaborative technologies come to the rescue of educational institutions during the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, led lockdown. Amity University's Atul Chauhan joins Network 18's Kartik Malhotra on this exclusive work-from-home webcast to discuss how distance learning will impact the development of India's youth growing up in the COVID-19 environment.
Watch to know more.
First Published on Apr 8, 2020 06:22 pm