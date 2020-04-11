Identity theft: Here’s how you can prevent it

Tara Zecevic, VP, Global Identity, Fraud and Compliance, Equifax Inc, tells us that identity theft is becoming a global concern and consumers can play a part in preventing it.
Radhika Nallayam
Identity theft has been on the rise globally. In India, as many as 4 out of ten adults have been victims of identity theft at some point in their life. And to millennials who believe that they are relatively safe as they don’t have a robust financial health, Tara Zecevic, an Identity & Fraud expert from Equifax Inc, reminds that the young people are increasingly becoming a soft target for fraudsters.
In this video, Zecevic shares a number of measures that consumers can adopt to prevent identity theft.
