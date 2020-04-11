Identity theft: Here’s how you can prevent it

Radhika Nallayam

Identity theft has been on the rise globally. In India, as many as 4 out of ten adults have been victims of identity theft at some point in their life. And to millennials who believe that they are relatively safe as they don’t have a robust financial health, Tara Zecevic, an Identity & Fraud expert from Equifax Inc, reminds that the young people are increasingly becoming a soft target for fraudsters.

In this video, Zecevic shares a number of measures that consumers can adopt to prevent identity theft.

“From a consumer point of view, there are three broad things they can focus on --be preventative, detect if something doesn’t look good and in the event of an incident, report it to the right authorities without delay,” she adds. Zecevic is currently the vice president for Global Identity, Fraud and Compliance at Equifax Inc.