Farmers' Protest | Roads closed, internet suspended -- here is what's happening in the national capital

The farmers' protest which has been ongoing since November gained further momentum on January 26. Protesting farmers in Delhi deviated from their scheduled route for a tractor rally.

Traffic was affected in several parts of the national capital as a result. Take a look at everything affected in Delhi:

Internet has been suspended in some parts of the national capital. Ministry of Home Affairs has temporarily suspended internet in Singhu border, Ghazipur border, Tikri border, Mukarba Chowk and Nangloi from 12:00 hrs to 23:59 hrs.

-Traffic movement is closed from Kapashera Chowk to Bijwasan Road. Diversion is given from Kapashera Border & Samalkha T Point.

-Similarly, traffic movement is closed from Dwarka More to Uttam Nagar East Metro Station. The diversion is given from Dwarka More.

-Delhi Police has also asked citizens to avoid NH 44, GTK road, outer ring road, Signature Bridge, GT road, ISBT ring road, Vikas Marg, ITO, NH 24, Nizammudin Khatta, Noida link road, Peeragarhi & Outer Delhi, East & West Delhi border areas.

- Traffic movement is closed from R/A Shankar Road to Talkatora Road & Minto Road. Motorists are advised to take an alternate route.

-All entry and exit gates on the grey line have been closed the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has said. It also added that entry and exit gates of Jhilmil and Mansarovar Park have been reopened.

-Entry/exit gates of Jama Masjid metro station are closed, DMRC said.

-Traffic movement in both carriageway is closed from Yudhistir Bridge to Seelam Pur. While traffic has been diverted from Geeta Colony & Signature Bridge, the Delhi Police has said.