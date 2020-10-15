172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|eye-on-india|videos|explained-why-is-online-fantasy-gaming-gaining-popularity-in-india-5966291.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2020 12:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | Why is online fantasy gaming gaining popularity in India?

In this edition of the Explained series, find out how do these online games work and if it is legal in India.

Moneycontrol News

When Dream11 won the title sponsorship for the Indian Premier League (IPL), it stirred up curiosity about fantasy gaming apps.

While fantasy gaming has gained global popularity in the past decade, it is fairly new in India.

In this edition of the Explained series, find out how do these online games work and if it is legal in India.

Close
Watch the video for more.
First Published on Oct 15, 2020 12:24 pm

tags #Dream11 #eSports #IPL 2020 #videos

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.