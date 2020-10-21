172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|eye-on-india|videos|explained-why-indian-americans-are-more-likely-to-vote-for-joe-biden-and-kamala-harris-in-the-us-elections-2020-5994851.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
FREE virtual training session on Passive Income Secrets: October 24 and 25, 2020, 10am to 1pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 06:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | Why Indian Americans are more likely to vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the US Elections 2020?

In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma finds out where the Indian-American community leans and the influence it exercises.

Moneycontrol News

A recent survey finds that 72 percent of the registered Indian-American voters plan to vote for Joe Biden in the upcoming US Presidential Elections.

The vice-president pick for the Democratic nominee is Senator Kamala Harris, the first person of Indian descent to be in the race.

In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma finds out where the Indian-American community leans and the influence it exercises.

Close
Watch the video for more.
First Published on Oct 21, 2020 06:24 pm

tags #Donald Trump #Special Videos #US Elections 2020 #videos #world

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.