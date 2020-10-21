Explained | Why Indian Americans are more likely to vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the US Elections 2020?

In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma finds out where the Indian-American community leans and the influence it exercises.
A recent survey finds that 72 percent of the registered Indian-American voters plan to vote for Joe Biden in the upcoming US Presidential Elections.
The vice-president pick for the Democratic nominee is Senator Kamala Harris, the first person of Indian descent to be in the race.
In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma finds out where the Indian-American community leans and the influence it exercises.
Watch the video for more.
First Published on Oct 21, 2020 06:24 pm