172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|eye-on-india|videos|explained-why-donald-trump-wants-to-avoid-mail-in-voting-5739741.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2020 10:05 AM IST

Explained | Why Donald Trump wants to avoid mail-in voting

In this edition of the Explained Series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains the debate around postal voting ahead of the US Elections 2020.

Moneycontrol News

While President Donald Trump has been calling to postpone the elections, Democrats are demanding to facilitate in-mail ballot voting to ensure safe elections.

But, Trump and other Republicans have said that postal ballots will lead to voter fraud.

In this edition of the Explained Series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains the debate around postal voting ahead of the US Elections 2020.

Close
Watch the video for more.
First Published on Aug 22, 2020 10:05 am

tags #Current Affairs #Donald Trump #Explained #Joe Biden #United States #US Election 2020 #video #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.