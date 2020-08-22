Explained | Why Donald Trump wants to avoid mail-in voting

In this edition of the Explained Series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains the debate around postal voting ahead of the US Elections 2020.
While President Donald Trump has been calling to postpone the elections, Democrats are demanding to facilitate in-mail ballot voting to ensure safe elections.
But, Trump and other Republicans have said that postal ballots will lead to voter fraud.
First Published on Aug 22, 2020 10:05 am