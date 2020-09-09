172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|eye-on-india|videos|explained-why-chinas-exports-are-rising-despite-covid-19-product-boycott-calls-5814871.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2020 10:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | Why China's exports are rising despite COVID-19, product boycott calls

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma explains what China's July-August export figures mean for post-pandemic global trade

Moneycontrol News

China's exports in August rose at a faster-than-expected pace, increasing by 9.5 percent from a year earlier, though imports dropped 2.1 percent, customs data showed as per Reuters.

Imports were estimated to have edged up 0.1 percent, after slumping 1.4 percent in July.

In this edition of the Explained series, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma shares insights into what the July and August export figures of China mean for global trade in the post-pandemic world.

Watch the video for more

 
First Published on Sep 9, 2020 10:46 am

tags #China #Current Affairs #Explained #export #video

