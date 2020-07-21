Explained | Why AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine offers hope

In this edition of the Explained series, find out what it means for the fight against COVID-19.
AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine was safe and produced an immune response in early-stage clinical trials in healthy volunteers, data from the Lancet showed on July 20. The AZD1222 vaccine did not prompt any serious side-effects and elicited anti-body and T-cell immune responses.In this edition of the Explained series, find out what it means for the fight against COVID-19.
First Published on Jul 21, 2020 08:54 pm