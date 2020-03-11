App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 09:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | WHO on coronavirus: Threat of pandemic ‘has become very real’

Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra discusses all that you need to know about the pandemic and how it is different from other epidemics.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With coronavirus cases on a rapid rise, the threat of a global pandemic is mounting. On March 9, the World Health Organisation warned the world about the virus saying the threat of a pandemic ‘has become very real’.

While the virus is slowing down in China, it is spreading fast across the world, infecting more than 11,000 people. There is no specific criterion universally defined for a pandemic, but it is based on the general criteria of illness, transmission and evidence of spread throughout the world.

However, the pandemic can be controlled with decisive, early action.

Close
In this explainer, Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra discusses everything you need to know about the pandemic and how it is different from other epidemics.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 09:49 pm

tags #coronavirus #coronavirus outbreak #Explainer #video #WHO #World News

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.