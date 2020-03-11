Explained | WHO on coronavirus: Threat of pandemic ‘has become very real’

With coronavirus cases on a rapid rise, the threat of a global pandemic is mounting. On March 9, the World Health Organisation warned the world about the virus saying the threat of a pandemic ‘has become very real’.

While the virus is slowing down in China, it is spreading fast across the world, infecting more than 11,000 people. There is no specific criterion universally defined for a pandemic, but it is based on the general criteria of illness, transmission and evidence of spread throughout the world.

However, the pandemic can be controlled with decisive, early action.

In this explainer, Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra discusses everything you need to know about the pandemic and how it is different from other epidemics.