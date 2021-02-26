English
Explained | What's a Bitcoin and why are there concerns over it?

Bitcoin is the world’s first decentralised cryptocurrency. Since its launch in 2009, Bitcoin’s prices have both hit the roof and rock bottom multiple times. In this segment, our very own Anand Narasimhan explains the concept of digital currency and concerns surrounding Bitcoin. Watch the video for more.

