App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2020 05:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | What do actuaries do to earn annual salary of Rs 30 lakh

In the Moneycontrol special video, M Saraswathy explains what actuaries do and why the demand for them is so high.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With a population of 67 million UK has 16,000 actuaries, while the US has 37,000 actuaries for a 329 million population and Canada has 5,500 for a 37 million population.

However, with a population of 1.3 billion, India has just 460 actuaries. And believe it or not, the profession is a high paying job.

In the Moneycontrol special video, M Saraswathy explains what actuaries do and why the demand for them is so high.

Close
Watch the video for more.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 19, 2020 05:18 pm

tags #Actuary #Best jobs #Career opportunity #High-paying profession #insurance companies #video

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.