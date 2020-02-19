Explained | What do actuaries do to earn annual salary of Rs 30 lakh

With a population of 67 million UK has 16,000 actuaries, while the US has 37,000 actuaries for a 329 million population and Canada has 5,500 for a 37 million population.

However, with a population of 1.3 billion, India has just 460 actuaries. And believe it or not, the profession is a high paying job.

In the Moneycontrol special video, M Saraswathy explains what actuaries do and why the demand for them is so high.