you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2020 10:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | Unlock 1.0: Businesses try to lure customers with offers

In this edition of the Explained series, find out how different companies are enticing customers with offers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The first phase of 'Unlock India' began with hope for businesses in the near-morbid economy.

But the ease in lockdown restrictions comes with aviation, tourism, hospitality, automobile and retail sectors trying to get back on track.

In this edition of the Explained series, find out how different companies are enticing customers with offers.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Jun 13, 2020 10:49 am

tags #Companies #Explained #offers #Unlock 1.0 #video

