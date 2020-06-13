Explained | Unlock 1.0: Businesses try to lure customers with offers

In this edition of the Explained series, find out how different companies are enticing customers with offers.
The first phase of 'Unlock India' began with hope for businesses in the near-morbid economy.
But the ease in lockdown restrictions comes with aviation, tourism, hospitality, automobile and retail sectors trying to get back on track.
First Published on Jun 13, 2020 10:49 am